The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rtd. Col. Mustapha Abdallah, has emerged as the 1st Vice chairman of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (HONLEA) in Africa.

Newsmen report that HONLEA is the umbrella body of all African countries` Drug Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Abdallah’s emergence was a testimony to the performance driven leadership of the agency.

Achema added that NDLEA was also widely regarded as a leading light in global drug control.

He said that the agency had done a lot in the fight against drug peddlers and abusers in the country to ensure that the country was free of any form of social vices.

The spokesman said that Abdallah was elected at the agency`s 29th meeting in Mauritius which ends on Sept. 20.

NAN reports that the meeting holds yearly to enforce cooperation at regional levels and for member states to give accounts of their operations for the past year.

“The tenure is for the period of one year until when another meeting would hold and other members would be elected,“he said.

Achema said that the chairmanship position was conceded to the host country, Mauritius while the 2nd vice chairman position went to Angola.