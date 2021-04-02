



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said all Nigerians should be subjected to drug testing.

Nigeria has an estimated population of between 180 million to 220 million currently.

According to the agency, the current push to conduct drug tests on politicians, workers and students was to be able to urgently provide help for those who need treatment and rehabilitation.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), who said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding with a firm, Primly Services Limited, for the supply of free drug test kits to NDLEA in Abuja, added it was meant to serve as a deterrence.





He expressed delight that the MoU was finally signed almost three years after the Federal Government approved the deal.

He said: “Practically, all Nigerians should be subjected to drug test; politicians, students, workers and all. We have set the ball rolling at the agency because charity begins at home.

“This will enable us know those afflicted, who need treatment and rehabilitation. Equally, it will deter drug abuse because if you know that the result of a drug test will hamper your progression in school, political career or at work, it will deter you.

‘’In the same vein, we do expect parents to make sure their children don’t get married to addicts by insisting on drug test before marriage.”