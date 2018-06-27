Mr Joseph Iwejunwa, Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Borno, has called for the introduction of drug education in schools curriculum to curb drug abuse in the country.

Iweajunwa made the call at a news conference to commemorate the 2018 UN Anti-Drug Abuse and Trafficking day on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He called on wealthy individuals to set up rehabilitation centres to support the agency’s rehabilitation scheme and advised parents to ensure proper upbringing of their wards.

Iweajunwa said that such measures were necessary to curtail indiscriminate drug abuse and other narcotics substances in the society.

“We need a balanced approach to the war; total concentration on supply control, interdiction, arrest, prosecution, criminalisation, banning and demolitions will not solve the drug problem,” he said.

Iweajunwa said that drug education, participation of parents, organisations, community and religious leaders were critical to drug-free society.

He disclosed that the agency had seized 301.789 kilogrammes of drugs in 2017, arrested 626 persons and secured 14 convictions, while 365 clients were counseled.

The commander said that the agency had also seized 545.369 kilogrammes of solid drugs and 22.2 litres of Codeine in the in the state in the last six months.

He commended the state government for its support to the command and called for improved funding to enhance its operations.