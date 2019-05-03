<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) have arrested 72-year-old Mohammed Hamza and Kamisu Mohammed, 25, for attempting to ferry illicit drugs from Kano to Saudi Arabia.

According to the MAKIA NDLEA Commander, Mr. Ambrose Umoru, Hamza, who hails from Gwaranduma village, Daura in Katsina state, was arrested on April 24 at the screening point, while trying to board an aircraft to Saudi Arabia.

He said further investigations, which led to the arrest of Kamisu Mohammed, revealed that the 72-year- old, a stark illiterate was not aware that drugs were planted inside his luggage.

“In fact, the drug peddlers told the old man that they were sponsoring him to perform lesser hajj in the Holy Land.

“They brought him to Kano from Katsina and lodged him in a hotel for three days during which they planted tramadol inside his luggage, unknown to him.

“When our officers discovered the illicit drugs from his bag, upon interrogation, he told us where he was coming from.

“Immediately, we deployed our officers inside the town and Kamisu Mohammed was apprehended.”

He added: “The interesting twist on this very case is that the same Kamisu Mohammed was arrested last year for planting drugs inside the luggage of two women, though the women were his partners in crime, unlike the 72-year old man who didn’t know why they were sending him to Saudi Arabia.

“This very Kamisu is on bail over that very case of last year. To show that he is serial criminal, this time when he was arrested, he tried to change his name because the name he gave us last year was Kamisu Safiyanu and this time he told us that his name is Kamisu Mohammed. He is still in our custody and will soon be re-arraigned in court.”