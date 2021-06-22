Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested one Ibrahim Musa, identified as a former military officer, for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), four grams of cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

According to Babafemi, the 52-year-old Musa reportedly served in the maintenance department at Abati army barracks in Lagos, before he was deployed to 117 battalion in Chibok, Borno state.

“The suspect was apprehended on Thursday, 17th June, 2021 at Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

“Sgt Ibrahim Musa, who worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos, from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State, before he deserted the Army had arrived Ilorin in the company of his wife, Basirat Musa, in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit.





“He was, however, arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the Agency.

“Under interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok, he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020.

“He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him to fend for his two wives and three children. The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who was not aware of his mission to Ilorin.”

In another development, the agency said operatives arrested Jane Chioma Ofamo, identified as a medical doctor, for her alleged involvement in selling drugged cookies and biscuits in Edo state.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the suspect was arrested with 94 pieces of cookies, allegedly produced with cannabis sativa.