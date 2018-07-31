The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, says it arrested 87 suspects and seized 1,614 kilogrammes of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa in six months.

The State Commander, Mrs Silvia Egwunwoke disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Egwunwoke said that the command also seized various brands of banned cough syrups during the period under review.

She said that the command also secured 17 convictions during the period while some other cases were pending at the Federal High Court, Minna.

“The interception of the substances has in no small measure prevented the risk of having such deadly substances in circulation,” she said.

She said that the command also mobilised traditional and religious leaders to expose those dealing on hard drugs in their midst for prompt security action.