The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi on Friday said it had arrested 60 suspected drug traffickers and seized 976.2 kg illicit drugs between April and June.

Alhaji Idris Bello, Commander, Kogi State Command of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Bello said the arrested traffickers included 56 males and 4 females.

“The command also seized 976.2 kilogrammes of various illicit drugs, with Indian hemp accounting for about 974.5 kg, within the period” he said.

According to him, out of those arrested, four were upon prosecution convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

He added that 28 of the suspects were undergoing counseling while 28 others had been counseled and released.

Bello said the 2018 UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 was celebrated to enlighten the public on the dangers of hard drugs.

Bello, however, said over 60 per cent of crime and criminality committed globally was attributable to the use and influence of drugs.