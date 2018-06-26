The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Edo says it has arrested no fewer than 287 suspected illicit drug traffickers between May and June.

The Commander of the agency, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin at the Grand Finale of activities to mark the 2018 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Wakawa said the suspects include: 213 males and 74 females, adding that they were arrested in connection with various illicit drug offences.

He said that the command had also seized 43,664.4 kilogrammes of various illicit drugs with suspected cannabis sativa accounting for about 42,466.7 kilogrammes of the banned substances, during the period.

He said the command had seized 1,197.7 kilogrammes of Psychotropic substance, and seized cocaine and heroine weighing 0.0489 kilogrammes and 0.0308 kilogrammes.

The commander also said that within the period the command discovered and destroyed 36 suspected cannabis sativa farms in the state measuring approximately 58 hectares.

He said the command had counseled 189 drug-dependent persons and reintegrated them into the society, and secured 34 convictions of suspected traffickers.

He said the seizures were worthy of celebration because of the colossal damage the drugs would have done to the society if they had not been intercepted.

Wakawa said that the state was facing a huge problem of cannabis cultivation that spread over arable forests “like widefire”.

He also lamented youths involvement in drug abuse which he said had disrupted peace and harmony in the society.

He said: “Let us learn to talk to our children and listen to them in return.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Theme for the celebration is: “Listen First- Listening to Children and Youths is the First Step to Help them to Grow Healthy and Safe”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that representatives of the Nigerian Air Force; the Nigeria Police Force; the Nigeria Prisons Service; the National Orientation Agency; the Federal Road Safety Corps as well as those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps also took part in the celebration.