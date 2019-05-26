<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has expressed worry over prevalent cases of drug abuse among youths in the country.

Anambra State commander, Mr. Sule Momodu, stated this on Sunday in Onitsha at the annual feast of Barracuda/Symposium of the National Association of Seadogs (Pirate Confraternity).

Delivering a paper titled “Tackling the Menace of Prevalent Drug Abuse/Use Amongst the Youths”, Momodu said over 27 million persons were involved in illicit drugs across the world.

The NDLEA boss who was represented at the occasion by Mrs. Thompson Chinwe, a habilitation expert, canvassed for stiffer penalty for offenders.

He said, “Drug abuse is a global problem. About 27 million people are using illicit drugs. Drug abuse is no respecter of any person.

“The youths are becoming addicted to drugs nowadays with its attendant harmful effects. Something must be done to checkmate the trend.

“Members of the judiciary and the legislature can also help to curb the prevalence of this by enacting stiffer penalty or punishment to the offenders.”

Describing drug abuse as excessive intake of substance without doctors prescription, Momodu also called on parents to monitor their children to detect when they were developing certain abnormal behaviors that might result to drug abuse.

Earlier, State President, National Association of SeaDogs, Ikem Mazeli, said the association was established to fights harmful behaviours and practices among members of the society.

“Barracuda stands for those ills that confront our society at large that if not checked might have serious harmful effects on the members of the public,” he said.