The National Democratic Institute (NDI) has lauded the bottom top approach adopted by the Kayode Fayemi administration in budgetary planning in Ekiti State.

Bem Aga, NDI Senior Programme Manager, who gave the commendation, said the body was prepared to ensure that the five cardinal agenda of Ekiti Youths actually keyed in the government programme.

Aga stated this in Ado Ekiti on Saturday at a one-day workshop tagged ‘Training of media reporters compact team’, organised by New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative (NIGAWD), but supported by NDI, USAID and UKAID.

The Ekiti Youths Development Agenda comprise poverty eradication, job creation, healthcare delivery, education and agriculture/farming.

Aga said the fact that all the communities were allowed to draw their needs and sent to government for appropriation planning would give them sense of belongings and make the populace to take ownership of government.

He said the agenda being packaged for the youths will be executed by governor Fayemi and that the essence of the partnership with international agencies was to build robust allies for the task to be achievable.