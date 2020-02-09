<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Democratic Institute (NDI) has commended the Kayode Fayemi in the area of gender inclusion and enactment of child rights laws in the state .

The NDI Resident Country Director, Mr. Stephen Snook, gave the commendation at one-day accontability forum on the implementation of Ekiti women policy organized by New Initiative for Social Development(NISD) and supported by USAID and supported by National Democratic Institute (NDI)

Mr Snook said women participation at all levels of leadership helps national cohesion also urged government at all levels to initiate gender policies that can favourably promote women in the society.

They said any policy that stifles female gender brings backwarness and such is evil in any society.

“I want to commend the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi – and the First lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, for fighting against violence against women, by putting laws in place to defend our women and mentor them to leadership positions.

“Women are strategic in leadership and we have to give them all necessary supports to be relevant in decision making process”, he advised.

Mrs Fayemi stated that it has become a key focus of the Dr. Fayemi – led government to improve on the well being of women, saying Ekiti is the first state to domesticate National Gender Development Policy of the federal government .

“Ekiti stands out in demonstrable political will in the enforcement of gender equality. The government has increased advocacy for the Prioritisation of the education of girl child, combat Child trafficking and slavery, putting laws like child rights law, equal opportunities law and the gender based violence Prohibition law in place to protect the women folk”, she said.





Asking for more women representation in governance, Mrs Fayemi said: “I am not really happy with the number of appointments given to women in leadership positions in Ekiti , but this government has promised continual improvement .

“We know that the state is financially challenged to implement some of our programmes,but we are going to reach out to more development partners to be able to sutain our budgetary implementation. We are doing well, but we have to do better”.

She added: “Reports from the bureau of statistics in Ekiti State Ministry indicated that indices in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment for women retrogressed in the last four years going by that reports. It means we have to brace up to be able to measure up”.

The Executive Director, New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), Mr. Biodun Oyeleye, said women demanded development of six thematic areas from Fayemi upon assumption of office in 2018.

The focal areas, according to Oyeleye included: poverty reduction, empowerment, rural development, quality and affordable health Care , reduction of gender based violence and commitment to 35 percent affirmative action .

“Apart from doing well in those areas, Governor Fayemi is to spend a sum of N2 billion on Health insurance scheme in 2020 budget while renovation of health facilitirs will gulp N250 million and Adejuyigbe hospital will gulp N400 milllion. Women are now to enjoy six months maternal leave” .

During interactive session, the commissioners for Budget, Femi Ajayi, Women Affairs, Mojisola Fafure and Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Folorunso Akinbode, itemised the gains women had savoured in the last two years from Fayemi’s government.