



The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with Tausayi Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) have commenced training of 50 women in cosmetology in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe.

The Yobe NDE Co-ordinator, Alhaji Mohammed Dauda, made this known while declaring open the two-week training in Potiskum on Monday.

Cosmetology is the study and application of beauty treatments, including hair styling, skin care, cosmetics, manicure/pedicure, as well as permanent or non-permanent hair removal.

Dauda, however, said that the beneficiaries would be exposed to both theory and practice of producing room freshener, anti-dandruff shampoo, liquid and hard soaps, among others.

He noted that the training was aimed at empowering the women with relevant skills to become self-reliant.

The co-ordinator said certificates would be issued to participants at the end of the training so that they could use same to secure either soft loans or employment.





Earlier, Alhaji Musa Gimba, the Chairman of the foundation, said the NGO was established in 2019 to assist rural women and children.

He said that “everyday, you hear people saying they sympathize with others and then it ends there. That’s unfair.

“If truly you sympathize with the people’s appalling condition, then you have to go an extra mile to help them; that is how it is supposed to be.”

Gimba advised the participants to pay attention to the training to improve their living conditions.

Hauwa Suleiman, a trainee who spoke on behalf of others, thanked NDE and the foundation for selecting them out of the many applicants for the training.

She said “training is the best form of empowerment because it lasts for a life time. If you dole out cash to someone, he or she will spend it immediately but knowledge or skill sticks to the brain.”