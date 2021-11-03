NDE boss: High rate of unemployment, cause of criminalities ravaging Nigeria

Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday blamed the current increase in the level of crime and other social vices in the country on the high rate of unemployment, describing the situation as one of the serious social problems facing Nigeria as a nation today.

Fikpo who made the observation while flagging off Advanced Business Training for 300 persons in Benin traced the genesis of unemployment in Nigeria to the global economic recession of the 1980s and the introduction of the Structural Adjustment Policy (SAP) by the government during the period.

DG Fikpo who was represented by Mrs Nonye Iweka said “these events led to reduced capacity utilization in the nation’s industries and staff rationalization in both government and private agencies.

“By December 1985, the unemployment rate had reached 9.8% in the urban sector and 5.2% in the rural sector, according to the Federal Office of Statistics.

“Most disturbing was the fact that the over 70% of the unemployed were primary and secondary school leavers between the ages of 13 and 25 years.

“Also disturbing was the fact that graduate unemployment, which had hitherto been non-existent, had begun to rear its head.

“The establishment of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in November 1986 was, therefore, an action taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria to combat the high rate of unemployment.

“In pursuit of its mandate, the NDE observed that majority of the school leavers and graduates of tertiary institutions did not possess marketable and productive skills which would have enabled them to start a business on their own when opportunities for wage employment seemed to be diminishing”, he said.

Fikpo also recalled that the Directorate, therefore, designed four core programmes, including the Special Public Works (SPW), to create temporary mass employment in the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and utilities in communities by engaging unemployed citizens within the locality, while enabling the participants to acquire practical experience.

” To identify and execute in conjunction with relevant stakeholders labour-intensive public works projects employing the optimal use of labour and other local resources.

“To rid the cities of solid waste, boost sanitation and ensure the maintenance of a clean healthy and sustainable environment while creating jobs for the unemployed youths in the waste management value chain.

” To promote environmental renewal and aesthetics in habitats while creating employment in the sector and provide transient jobs to fresh graduate interns on attachment to willing employers of labour to undergo pupilage and acquire work experience.

“To harness the potential of unemployed persons through engagement in labour-intensive services and to expose them to opportunities towards improved employability after the project life”

Fikpo however told participants at the training that the provision of business training was undertaken by the NDE through the Basic Business Training (BBT), Advanced Business Training (ABT) and On-the-Job Training, via mentorship.

“This Training Manual, aimed to serve as a training guide to resource persons in the training delivery of Advanced Business Training and also to serves as a reference to the ESPW participants upon completion of the Business Training as well as upskill the capacity of ESPW participants to manage their enterprises effectively and efficiently”.

Edo State Coordinator of NDE, Solomon Edobor in his remark called on the participants to focus their attention on the training as they are expected to gain the theoretical and practical knowledge of the business.