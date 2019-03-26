<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, has pledged to work with traditional rulers in providing sustainable development for the Niger-Delta region.

Brambaifa said this during a courtesy visit by members of the Izon Elders Council, Delta State, at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He challenged the royal fathers to continue to support the development process, noting that they played crucial roles in ensuring peace as well as providing a platform for dialogue.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer remarked that efforts were being made to revive the Partners for Sustainable Development (PSD) forum, to serve as a clearing house for its projects.

He said that the PSD Forum was an important organ for bringing all the stakeholders under one umbrella to aid the process of harmonising development projects as enunciated in the Niger-Delta Regional Development Master Plan (NDRDMP).

Brambaifa underscored the role of the commission as an interventionist agency charged with the responsibility of fast-tracking the development of Nigeria’s oil rich region.

He said: “Our goal is to uplift the living standard of our people, engage in infrastructural development and drive a robust capacity building. These are the things we are doing to promote the stability of our region, and we urge you to be partners with us.”

The NDDC boss urged key stakeholders in the Niger-Delta region not to relent in their efforts to address the challenges restiveness to create the right environment for the NDDC to complete all its projects and thereby take the region to the next level.

In his address, Chief Bare Etolor, the Chairman of Izon Council of Elders, felicitated with the Acting Managing Director and the other executive directors on their appointment and expressed eagerness to partner with the NDDC in bringing sustainable development to the Niger Delta region.

He appealed to the NDDC boss to ensure the completion of the commission’s projects, especially in all the Ijaw communities.

He equally pleaded for the award of contract for the Phase 2 channelisation of the Ogbe-Ijoh Bututu River creek.