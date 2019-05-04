<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has trained and empowered some persons living with disability on different vocational skills in Delta State.

The programme tagged ‘Training and Empowerment for People living with Disability’ was sponsored by the Commission and facilitated by an NGO called ‘Health and Skills for Africa’.

The programme was in line with NDDC core mandate of improving the standard of living of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Mrs. Rachael Misan-Ruppee, Coordinator of the skill development training programme in Delta State said that while still in training, trainees had started utilising their skills to make money.

“When the training started, they had little or no skill on the various skills they choose to be trained on but today they are professionals in their various fields as attested by their trainers,” she said.

Misan-Ruppee commended the NDDC for organising the programme noting that the gesture had given persons living with disability a sense of belonging in the oil producing region

The beneficiaries unanimously thanked the NDDC for the training and called for more of such gesture.

Mr. Friday Otobo, a trainee in photography thanked the NDDC saying, “This is what persons living with disability need, total inclusion into the society.

“Since NDDC was created, this is the first time it is impacting on persons living with disability, we must commend them,” he said.

Another trainee on Auto-gele, Miss Kewve Ebireri thanked the Commission and appealed for the extension of the programme to those who did not have the opportunity to participate on the first batch

“I will establish my business and also train others,” she said.

Mr. Austin Juwe a trainee on shoe and bag making said, “I thank the NDDC for looking in our direction to see that we are not left behind.”

Mrs. Perfect Anthony-Onoke, trainee on wig making said, “I thank NDDC for making us to know what we have not known before.

Another trainee, Mr. Christopher Omukoro thanked the NDDC for creating a platform for them to acquire skills and contribute their quota to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The training covered the following vocations: Confectionery, Bead making, Photography, Makeup, Manicure and Pedicure, Auto gele, Turban, fascinator Shoe & Bag making, Wig making, GSM Repair.

Highlight of the closing ceremony was the exhibition of the various items produced by the trainees in the course of the Programme.