The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in partnership with some Non-Governmental Organizations, has rehabilitated prisons and inmates in some selected prisons in Delta, Edo and Ondo states with a charge on the NGOs to do more to save humanity.

The exercise which includes; rehabilitation of buildings, sewages, drugs, recreational and skills acquisition materials, was held at all the prisons in Delta State, Oko Prison in Edo state, Okitipupa Prison, Ondo Prison, and Ondo Female prison in Ondo state.

Team leader, Department of Education Health and Social Services, DEHSS, Ayanku Ajumoke, while speaking during the commissioning of one of the rehabilitated projects which was conducted in the three states, commended them for their efforts and appealed on them to do more for the people.

The NGOs numbering nine include; Reload Youths Initiatives, Diamond for Women Initiatives, Best Brain Association, Strategic Global Women Empowerment Foundation and Unwomele Ideozu Foundation.

The NGOs also held sensitization for select schools in the three states on the effects of human trafficking where one of the resource persons, Raymond Utuedhe, while highlighting the dangers of human trafficking, enjoined all participants and the society at large to harness their energy to arrest the rising cases of human trafficking in the country.

On her part, one of the guest lecturers, Helen Iluyekemi in a lecture titled “Dangers of Human Trafficking to the Girl Child” urged students and parents not to fall for the lies of jobs abroad being used by traffickers but focus on their education and upbringing.