



A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, has denied being a contractor of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He also denied influencing any contract in favour of his company, insisting that he did not participate in the process of contract awards when he was chairman of the House Committee on NDDC.

Hon. Mutu, made the clarification on Monday, in a statement reacting to claims by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswil Akpabio, that some Senators and House of Reps members got contracts from the NDDC.

The statement personally signed by him reads, “I wish to use the medium to state as follows:





1. That the responsibility for contract award is that of the Executive arm of government and in this case, the Board and Management of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

2. During my time as the Chairman of the NDDC, I did not participate in the process of contract awards in the commission and had no influence over the process as the bulk rest squarely with the Commission

3. I am not an NDDC contractor, neither has any company owned by me been awarded any contract by the NDDC.

I will therefore urge members of the public to disregard the said publications.

Rt. Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu (OFR)