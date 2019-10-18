<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement on Thursday for a forensic audit to be undertaken on the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has continued to attract commendation from stakeholders from the region.

President Buhari, who had ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the organization, specifically from 2001 to 2019, while receiving governors of the states that make up the Commission, led by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Thursday in Abuja, said what is presently on ground in the South south region does not justify the huge resources that have been made available to the organisation.

“I try to follow the Act setting up these institutions especially the NDDC. With the amount of money that the Federal Government has religiously allocated to the NDDC, we will like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues. The projects said to have been done must be verifiable. You just cannot say you spent so much billions and when the place is visited, one cannot see the structures that have been done,” the President said.

President Buhari admitted that developing the Niger Delta area required enormous resources compared to other parts of the country with firmer lands.

However, while reacting to the president’s directive some experts and stakeholders in the Niger Delta expressed support for the presidential forensic audit, just as they urged President Buhari to quickly put the new board that he appointed in August in place since they have never been part of the NDDC in the past, to help supervise the audit.

Dr Jeffrey Emerson, a Development Economist in Port Harcourt, who has written extensively on the Niger Delta, stated that “It’s a very laudable and encouraging move. Stakeholders like us are elated but in carrying out the audit, it has to be supervised by a new Board, the new board that has never been part of the rot in the past. You don’t expect the acting managing director or bureaucrats who have been part of the rot in the past to supervise that audit…The auditing team should work independently with a team and that team, in my view should be the newly named board. That is the standard practice globally.”

On his part, president of Ijaw Diaspora Coalition, Elder Johnson Ebibai stated that, “it was widely reported in the national media that the Commission under the current interim management had secretly interviewed and was set to recruit over 300 new staff members without a Board approval for such massive recruitment, and it took the intervention and outcry of well-meaning stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region to halt the exercise.”

In his view, this therefore is not the leadership that should be entrusted with this level of activity to unravel what has happened in the past which involves them.