



Youths under auspices of Ondo South Youth Assembly has raised the alarm over a planned protest against the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over the ongoing probe into the affairs and finances of the Commission.

The youth who raised the alarm in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abiodun Ogunduboye, said all arrangements have been concluded by some faceless elements to mislead the people of the state on the ongoing probe on the finances of the NDDC.

According to him, some members of the group had been contacted but rejected the offer to participate in the protest organised by the faceless group.

The OSYA stated in the statement that “Our attention has been drawn to a planned sponsored protest being organized by a faceless group against the person of one of the prides of Ondo State, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger-Delta Development Commission(NDDC)





“We, on behalf of the good and hard-working youths of Ondo State hereby dissociate ourselves from the unpatriotic actions of the promoters of the paid protest.

“We are not unaware that this is a case of corruption fighting back and as one of the oil-producing States and a mandate area of the NDDC.

“We stand stoutly against any attempt by the merchants of corruption to impugn, attack, malign or undermine the personality of Honorable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is only being targeted for his heroic deeds aimed at unravelling the evil actions of the locusts who are feeding fat on the collective resources of the oil-producing states of Nigeria.

“We wholeheartedly endorse and support the probe and we urge Hon Tunji-Ojo and the other Honourable members of the Committee to remain undaunted and steadfast in seeing the exercise to its logical conclusion with a view to ridding the Commission of the actions of parasitic agents of graft”

The group, however, appealed to other youth groups not to participate in the planned protest saying it was planned to smear the image of Tunji-Ojo.