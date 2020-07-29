



The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay the allowances, tuition fees and other incentives of students on its scholarship schemes.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of NIDCOM, Mr. Gabriel Odu, Dabiri-Erewa said NDDC should intervene by promptly paying other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme to guarantee their stay and education in the United Kingdom.





According to her, she had in a letter to the Minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in June, drew the attention of NDDC to the plight of the students that are under its scholarships scheme.

“The commission counts on the minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made. At the moment, there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention.

“The deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually beggars,” she said.