The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has disclosed plans to develop a 7,000 megawatts power project and 27 industrials parks in the Niger Delta region.

It revealed that the move is part of strategies to diversify the region’s economy that has been solely dependent on oil and gas.

The initiative, which will be a partnership among the NDDC, oil producing states and international donor-agencies, will provide adequate but subsidised power for the proposed industrial parks.

NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, stated this when a delegation of Income Electrix and consulting consortia from Germany and Singapore visited him in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Brambaifa, represented by Acting Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Samuel Adjogbe, said the commission had resolved to stimulate industrial growth in the Niger Delta through regional power pool and industrialisation projects.

He said that three industrial parks would be built in each of the nine oil producing state under its jurisdiction, stating that the parks would tap the abundant gas resources in the region for electricity.

He stressed that the NDDC remained focused on diversifying the region’s economy from its over-reliance on oil and gas, insisting that it has become imperative to make the Niger Delta region an investment destination.

Brambrafia explained that the 27 industrial parks, which would cumulatively create a chain of activities in the region, have the capacity to provide at least four million direct jobs.

Group Chief Strategy Officer, Income Electrix, Mr. Chima Omeike, noted that based on prevailing global economic realities, it has become expedient to create alternative sources of revenue, as well as development and investment opportunities in the Niger Delta.

“The proposed regional electricity grid with an estimated capacity of 7000MW linked through a 330KV regional transmission backbone, will cut across Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers states,” he said.