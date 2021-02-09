



A group, Niger Delta Peace Volunteers, Eastern Niger Delta Zone, has upbraided the Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, for its attack on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and described a statement credited to the IYC which stated that Governor Wike cannot stop a protest against NDDC in Rivers State, as provocative.

Wike had allegedly threatened to mobilise against protesters at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, saying that NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group but to all people of the Niger Delta.

In a statement by the yesterday, leader of the group, Mr Alaska Jogodo, while responding to the IYC stated: “Saying that Governor Wike as Chief Security Officer of Rivers state cannot stop a purported protest at the NDDC is provocative and liable to bring ethnic divide in a fragile Niger Delta region.”





The group, while admonishing IYC to explore engaging means to communicate their grievances rather than an old fashion and archaic method that only scratch the surface f rather than lasting solutions for a better Niger Delta

Jogodo said: “No excuse for unbridled words to question stipulated authorities in the Niger Delta. We must move past the temptation of raising dust over trivial issues of the NDDC.

“The IYC has to be careful not to be seen as been sponsored by suspected quarters to bring a breakdown of law and order in the region, other ethnic groups are grumbling over the excesses of IYC on issues in NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme and the Niger Delta Ministry.

“No group has a monopoly of the suffering and environmental degradation, military invasion, etc, and the agitation for resource control has been a collective struggle.”