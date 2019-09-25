<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Resident Electoral Commissioner in the defunct Bendel State, Chief Atiyota Ejughemre, has described the criticism of new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by Governors of the region as political rascality, maintaining that Olorogun Bernard Okumagba would deliver on his mandate as the Managing Director of the commission.

Ejughemre who stated this while chatting with newsmen said; “When Nelson Braimbraifa was picked by Mr. President as Acting Managing Director, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State sang his praise to the high heavens but this time around because the MD has not been ceded to Bayelsa, the President has done wrong.

“There is an avenue for the Governors of the major oil-producing states to come together to intervene and ensure that the board works to give us what we want. What do we want? The development of the Niger Delta region. So I think the governors have got it wrong and you can see that gradually, they are becoming silent. The public opinion has been swayed against them and they know it is wrong.

On the assessment of the caliber of persons nominated into the NDDC board, he said; “I want to commend Mr. President for his choice of Dr. Pius Odubu, former Deputy Governor of Edo State who worked very closely with the present national Chairman of APC, Adams Oshomhole as fit and proper person to pilot the affairs of the commission as well as the young man who is in his 50s Olorogun Bernard Okumagba who was born into a political home.

“His father of blessed memory, Chief Daniel Okumagba, was an astute politician in the defunct Bendel State. He contested elections as Governor against the late Prof. Ambrose Alli, lost narrowly and was appointed the chairman of the most renowned Ajoakuta Steel Mill then. That is the man we are talking about his son.

A Chartered Accountant of repute, a certified banker and administrator, a silent achiever who has served Delta State as Commissioner for Economic Planning and later as Commissioner for Finance and was never found wanting in any respect.

“These are the two key operators of the commission that the President took his time to pick from the old Bendel, one from Delta the other from Edo State,” adding that; “Olorogun Bernard Okumagba is eminently qualified in all respect and I think the choice is proper.

On those opposing the nomination of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, he said; “I don’t think we should look at the pertinence of their arguments. Olorogun Bernard Okumagba comes from Warri South Local Government Area in Delta South. Delta South is made up of the Urhobos, Ijaws, Isokos and the Itsekiris and this is the first time in the history of the area that an Urhobo man is being appointed to hold a federal position from Delta South.

His grandfather and mother come from Okpokiti, an island of about 7,000 hectares, 3000 uplands, 4000 wetland with seven oil wells where Conoil is prospecting at the moment. Eminently, he is qualified, not just because he comes from an oil-producing community as such, but Delta State as a whole is an oil-producing community, the criterion for the choice is not just that at your backyard there is an oil well, but the fact that you are from an oil-producing state”.

Continuing, Ejughemre said; “Warri is populated by the Urhobos, Ijaws, and Itsekiris. Olorogun Bernard Okumagba comes from Delta South, he is qualified, so all they are canvassing is not correct, because there is a political element there, why will it be given to somebody of Urhobo extraction from Delta South.

“There is nothing in the Act that says you must give it to XYZ of a particular place. The President has his own authority within the constitution and NDDC Act to pick a competent person, we are talking about the ability to deliver the good, ability to do something different from what has been going on for a very long time.

“I have no doubt in my mind from the persons I have seen, if they work as a team and cohesively, they will be able to overcome and deliver on their mandate”.

On his expectations of the new board, he said; “On the realm of speculation, because I know that anybody who is holding a public office is bound to be chastised, bound to be worried, people want this, they want that, but seeing the caliber of persons there, especially our son, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, a calm person , if he is able to show leadership and garner the support of his colleagues and the permanent members of the commission and work as a team, I have no doubt in my mind that the vision of the founding fathers of NDDC will be realized”.