<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is set to distribute 32 waste disposal trucks to the nine states covered by the commission, an official said.

The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

A statement issued on Saturday by Mr Charles Odili, the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, quotes Dr Akwagaga Enyia, the Acting Managing Director, as saying this while inspecting three NDDC warehouses in Port Harcourt.

Enyia said the commission was also planning to distribute 64 waste bins as well as 16 modular cold chains to the various ministries of environment in the area.

“The 16 modular cold chains would be used to store vaccines while the 32 trucks and 64 waste bins would help in the campaign for a clean and healthy environment.

“We will take the necessary steps to facilitate the distribution of equipment and tools to the relevant government agencies and institutions in the region,” she said.

Enyia said that inspection of facilities would help management make informed decisions in providing sustainable development to the area.

The managing director frowned at failure to distribute the items, years after it was procured and kept at the warehouses.

“So, the items we saw at the warehouses will be distributed immediately.

“Henceforth, before any procurement is made, we will make sure that the end users are fully involved to eliminate problem of prolonged storage.

“So, as we begin to pay more attention to monitoring ongoing projects and commissioning completed ones, Nigerians will appreciate what the funds released to NDDC are used for,” she said.

The NDDC boss said that the commission had executed several projects in remote communities that have not been adequately reported by the media.

According to her, the commission was also making plans to revive it’s free healthcare programme for people in rural communities in the region.

Enyia added that funds were still being expected to pay its contractors to enable them return to complete ongoing projects across the nine states of its operations.