The newly appointed Executive Director, Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Maxwell Oko, has given assurances that under him, the NDDC would work towards giving expression to its original dream.

His vow came just as former President Goodluck Jonathan, congratulated him on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to turn things around in the Niger Delta through the NDDC.

Oko, a former Niger Delta activist, was the chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), in the central zone at a time the IYC launched the famous Kaiama Declaration and pressed for the development of the region.

He was also at the forefront of the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta before he assumed office as the Commissioner for Youths during the administration of Timipre Sylva in Bayelsa State.

A few days after his appointment into the NDDC, Oko had undertaken a visit to critical stakeholders in the region and spoke of his willingness to do things differently in the commission.

Among the Ijaw stakeholders he has so far visited are former Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; a former president of the Ijaw National Congress, Chief Joshua Fumudoh and a Senator Emmanuel Difa.

During his meeting with Fumudoh, Oko lamented the decay in the region decades after the commission was established to address its developmental challenges.

Oko said: “We were actively involved in the struggle for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta. That was how the NDDC came. But unfortunately, the region has not seen the kind of development that the founding fathers envisaged.

“We believe that things will change for good in the NDDC.

“I do not know what the place looks like for now since we are yet to resume work. But what I can say is that things will no longer remain the same there. We will do our best to turn things around.”

In a congratulatory letter he personally signed, former President Jonathan expressed the belief that Oko will do well as the EDFA of NDDC.

He said: “Over the years, you have exhibited good leadership, maturity and democratic values in the positions of authority you have held in Bayelsa State.

“Your appointment is well deserved as it shows your tenacity and the trust Mr. President has placed in you. I am convinced that you will not disappoint your people.

“I am also confident that you will excel and ensure peace, prosperity and enhanced infrastructural development to the entire Niger Delta region.”