Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has condoled with Rivers Government over the death of its Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma.

Aguma died in a London hospital on Aug. 10 after battling undisclosed illness for weeks.

Ndoma-Egba spoke when he led NDDC’s Board and Management on a condolence visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike, a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, said in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The NDDC chairman described the late attorney-general as a true professional who contributed immensely to the development of the Niger Delta.

“The late attorney-general was not just a friend but he was a brother and a professional to the core who had very deep insight.

“The passing on of Aguma is not just a loss to Rivers state; it is a loss to the Niger Delta region because, he (Aguma), was an outstanding legal professional from the region.

Ndoma-Egba told Wike that NDDC management and staff are citizens of the state due to the fact that commission’s is headquarters is in Port Harcourt.

“As a commission, we have come to formally register our condolences to you (Wike), the immediate family of Aguma and to the people of Rivers State.

“We pray that having done his (Aguma) bit on this side of existence, he will find eternal rest in the bosom of his maker.”

Ndoma-Egba said the absence of the late commissioner for justice did not go unnoticed during a meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that held in Port Harcourt a few weeks ago.

He said the absence of the deceased legal luminary was uncharacteristic of his person being a passionate and very active member of the association.

Responding, Wike noted that Aguma’s death was a big loss to the people of the region, describing him as a committed, loyal and intelligent lawyer.

“We thank God for the quality of life that Aguma lived while on earth. We thank NDDC for the condolence visit and urge the commission to participate in his funeral.

“The government and people of Rivers State will honour the late attorney-general by giving him a State Burial as his contributions were greater than his age,” wike said.

The statement said that other board members at the meeting included the NDDC Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere and the Executive Director Projects, Dr Samuel Adjobe, among others.