A Human Rights activist, Mr Patrick Eholor, has advised the incoming board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to probe the past projects that were poorly or not executed by contractors.

Eholor, in an interview with journalists in Benin on Sunday, said those found wanting should be prosecuted and such funds for projects should be recovered.

The activist and founder of One Love Advocacy Group also condemned the call by some politicians against the nomination of some members of the board.

“I am very happy about the nomination; but if anybody is challenging the nomination of Pius Odubu as the chairman of the Commission, it is most shameful and ridiculous.

“I think fighting to thwart the appointment is just pure bad politics. My brothers from the Niger Delta have not done anything to help their people.

“Today, the region is faced with serious environmental pollution; they can’t farm or fish and when you make them chairman, they use such positions for personal aggrandisement. Today they are paying the prize.

“The people who are at the forefront of the agitation to thwart this are the same people who did nothing when they had the same opportunity.’’

He also advocated against subjecting the NDDC to the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta as canvassed by Some Politicians from the region whom he accused of abysmal performance when appointed to head the same Commission.

“It is unfair for any of our people to try to usurp the power of the NDDC so that it can be under the Ministry of Niger Delta.’’

“Obasanjo, who created this intervention agency, aimed to help address development challenges in the Niger Delta, but it is sad that past leaders in the agency have not done much to alleviate poverty in the region.’’

On the way forward for the new appointees, Eholor advised them to shun corruption and be ready to change the narrative so that their legacy will speak for them.

“My interest here is to see that things are done right. I am praying for Odubu and others to succeed.

“When he was a member of the House of Representatives and deputy governor, his house was like a mecca of sort with lots of sycophants.

“He should be focused. He should be part of those to probe NDDC since its inception. Those found culpable should be made to face the music.

“That will help to tackle corruption in the agency.’’