



Former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, is finally testifying before the house of representatives committee on NDDC.

Nunieh was meant to testify on Thursday before the committee but some police officers prevented her from leaving her residence in Rivers state.





Newsmen recall that it took the intervention of Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, to get her out of the siege.

The house committee is probing alleged mismanagement of funds by the current interim management committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

It was gathered that the committee has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwin Akpabio, to appear and make presentations before it on Monday, July 20, 2020.