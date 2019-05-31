<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and National Water Resources Institute have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will lay the groundwork for future collaboration in the academy’s post graduate studies.

The Academy’s Public Relation Officer, Maj. Abdullahi Abubakar, made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna said the MOU will lead to exchange of scholars and joint research on water resources and it’s various applications.

The statement disclosed that the NDA Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, said the collaboration would broaden the scope of learning and research as well as improve service delivery.

Oyebade expressed the hope that the MoU would yield a lot of fruits beneficial to both institutions and the nation at large.

He assured that the academy will provide the platform and all necessary facilities needed to ensure the MoU works.

Also, the Executive Director of the Water Resources institute, Prof. Emmanuel Adanu, said that the institute was interested in furthering research on water recycling as well as the different types of water and its applications.

Adanu lamented on the current trend of sweeping water research results under the carpet and stressed the need for collaboration with institutions like the NDA that will help transform and transfer such findings into reality.

He promised to make available all necessary training instructions and equipment, with a view to helping NDA expand the scope of the researches.

While thanking the Commandant for making the MoU possible, Adanu gave assurance that the institute is committed to the terms of the MoU and will abide strictly by the spirit and letters of the agreement.

The statement noted that the signing of the MoU came days after the Academy signed another MoU with Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, in which the NDA is to provide platform for post graduate studies in engineering for students of the polytechnic.