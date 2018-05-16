The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 34 officers in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command, including special promotion for outstanding performance.

Decorating the officers on Wednesday, the Area Comptroller, Alhaji Nasir Ahmad, urged the officers to be more dedicated and ensure steadfastness on their respective duties to justify their promotion.

“You should not compromise in anti-smuggling, revenue generation and in trade facilitation.

“We will keep encouraging our officers to give their best and get the best and this is the result of given out the best,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad added that the command has been doing well in revenue generation and trade facilitation, and without incidences of officers dying or shooting.

According to him, they had exceeded their revenue generation in the first quarter by 20 percent.

He assured those that are yet to be promoted that they would soon get their own, as promotion comes from God.

Speaking, Senator Sa’idu Alkali urged the service men not to relent in the fight against corruption as the present government has zero-tolerance for corruption.

Alkali further urged them to intensify surveillance against smuggling of fire arms into the country.

The senator who represented Gombe North in the 6th and 7th Assembly, asked the newly promoted officers to justify the confidence reposed on them.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, Deputy Controller, Abubakar Ahmed, expressed gratitude to the Comptroller General and the Area Comptroller for finding them worthy for promotion, which he said, was an act of God.

He assured them that they would continue giving out their best in anti-smuggling, revenue generation and trade facilitation.

News Agency of Nigeria report that those for special promotion included; an officer said to be behind the recent seizure of 48 jeeps in Sokoto, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Yahya Hammasayo.

Hammasayo, was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Customs and decorated by the Area Comptroller, Alhaji Nasir Ahmad, assisted by other top ranking officers in the command.

Other officers decorated include, the newly promoted Deputy Comptroller, Ahmed Abubakar, Assistant Comptroller, Goewam Sallah, four Chief Superintendents and nine Superintendents, among others.