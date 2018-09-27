The executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Tor Uja has urged government at all levels to prioritise the welfare of teachers across the country as a deliberate commitment to place the country’s learned population in competitive edge in global sphere.

Uja who made this known in Abuja while playing host to the delegation of National Association of Christian Religious Educators of Nigeria (NACREN), led by Rev Reuben Maituri, noted that teachers have played major role in national peace, unity and progress of the country.

The NCPC boss who stated that the commission is ready to work with NACREN in fostering greater understanding of Christian Religious Studies (CRS) in schools, urged teachers to continue to build their profile and be good ambassadors in all spheres of human endeavour.

According to him, “Our nation cannot survive without teachers, without them, there will be no future. We need to work in partnership to build both the spiritual and the moral aspects of students.”

He however urged the association to invest in pilgrimage by sponsoring its members and CRS teachers to Holy Land in a bid to have better insights and knowledge of the Bible, adding that government alone cannot provide all teachers’ training in that aspect.

Earlier, Rev Maituri, who requested for collaboration with NCPC to introduce Peace Builders Club in schools, lamented lack of teachers for CRS.

He recommended that only practicing Christians should be employed to teach the subject and called on the authorities concerned to recruit competent teachers.