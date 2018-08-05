The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission has held a prayer convocation on Mount Zion in Jerusalem for God‘s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

Celestine Ogugua, Head NCPC Media Unit, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Ogugua said that prayer is an integral part of the commission’s pilgrimage programme, adding that every pilgrim is expected to participate in its session.

According to him, different groups converged on Mount Zion at the heart of Jerusalem to pray for God’s intervention in Nigeria.

He said: “This edition of the prayer convocation was special and unique as it paraded a sizeable number of high profile church leaders as well as four members of the NCPC Board.

“The prayer event provided a veritable platform to pray and intercede on sundry critical areas of life.

“Prayers were offered for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, the growth of the economy of Nigeria and the success of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.”

He said that prayers were also offered for the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the unity of the Nigerian Church, women and against abscondment during pilgrimage.

He said that Rev. Israel Akanji, a member of NCPC Board, described the journey to Israel as a journey of revelation.

He said: “Our prayer is that when we come here we should have an encounter with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

He said the clergy man took his text from the gospel of Luke, chapter 24 verses 25 to 28, which narrated an account of the disciples’ encounter with Jesus after his death and resurrection.

Akanji expressed optimism that the pilgrims’ prayers would be answered, having been made in the land of our Saviour.

According to Ogugua the NCPC board members who participated in the prayers included Apostle Anthony Fasipe, Ambassador Gladys Quist-Abeyibi and Nkiru Ejiofor.

Other church leaders present at the event were Rev. Dr Dachollom Datiri, President, Church of Christ in Nigeria, Rev. Steven Dangana, Bishop Jonas Katung and Pastor Samuel Alaha, among others