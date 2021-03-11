



The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Revd Yakubu Pam, has declared that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of the Nigerian Youth.

Pam made this disclosure on Wednesday while receiving in audience the newly elected National Executives of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN.

The NCPC boss who is currently the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, 19 Northern states including FCT, admonished the youths to be solution providers and explore peaceful ways of resolving issues.

He decried the fact that those who take relish in perpetuating violence in the country are the most promoted.

He advised them to shun anything that would disunite us as a people.

His words,” whatever that will disunite us we will make sure it is stopped”

The NCPC helmsman cautioned the youths against hate speeches but should be circumspect with what they speak.





His words,” be leaders of reputation and be careful of the words you speak”.

Rev Pam commended YOWICAN for their proposed National Youth Peace Summit with their Muslim counterparts.

He affirmed that he would support anything that would promote inter faith harmony..

Earlier, the National President of YOWICAN, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere said the Executive Secretary of NCPC is a mentor, a nationalist who have the interest of the youths at heart.

According to him,” we are here on a courtesy visit to our father, mentor and leader of the Christian youth in Nigeria”.

He commended Rev Pam for his peace building initiatives across the country, especially his peace Summit in Southern Kaduna which he said ” yielded positive result”

The YOWICAN National President solicited the assistance and support of Rev Pam to YOWICAN at all times.