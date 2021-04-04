



The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam said Federal and States Government need to make more commitment in tackling banditry kidnapping and other criminalities in the country.

He expressed Joy that the country under President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to overwhelmed the challenges bedeviling the country and urged religious and traditional rulers to support government and security agencies with useful information to end activities of bandits.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday at the end of the 2021 Easter retreat, title “Lifted by grace, held at the Assembly of God’s Church, Jos Mainland District, Hwolshe, Plateau State.

“We are grateful in Nigeria that we are able to survive the herders/farmers crises, we are able to survive the Boko Haram, kidnapping banditry, and for us in Nigeria, it is a testimony.

“We should appreciate religious leaders and traditional rulers who have played a key role that security information are given out in places of worship and rural communities and it is our responsibility to do more.

“We should appreciate the Federal Government and Plateau State Government, even though there are some attacks here and there. I call upon the Federal and State Governments to do more in addressing the security situation.





“I call on all Christians in the country to make sure that security is not left for Government alone, we should all be on alert, if there is a suspicious act report it and educate our youths not to do what will escalate insecurity.”

Rev. Pam appreciated Nigerian doctors for the sacrifice and critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic where some of them lost their lives and urged them to renegotiate with the Federal Government and call of the ongoing strike.

“I want to commend the medical workers in Nigeria, that at the period of this pandemic, some of them lost their lives at the process. Today Nigeria is getting better when we hear stories of other countries on how things are getting worst but because of the effort of health workers, Nigeria is getting out of it.

“I want to plead with Medical doctors if there is a way for them to go back to work as soon as possible, they should do. If there is anytime doctors are needed in this country is now.

“It is my plead as a religious leader that they should still go back to the table of negotiation with Federal Government not for the seek of anybody but for the seek of those who are sick in the hospital and for those who need their services, they should go back and reconsider their decision.

“I am still pleading with the Federal Government too that there should be a shifting ground for both of them and that should be very fast so that the poor masses will not suffer.”