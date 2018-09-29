The executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Uja Tor Uja has charged the Israeli government to deepen its investments, partnerships and economic collaborations with Nigeria.

Uja, gave this charge while playing host to the Israeli Charge D’affairs, Mr. Nadav Goren, in Abuja recently.

He urged Israel to deepen its relationships with the nation by making conscious and strategic investments in the area of technology, security, agriculture and education that will build and further reciprocate the long standing cordial relationship between Israel and Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigeria and the commission regard Israel as a permanent friend and so would want Israel to enlarge and increase its technical visits, social visits and make more investments in Nigeria.”

He further tasked the Israeli government to look into issues around visa procurement for Nigerians.

“We as a Commission, our primary pilgrimage destination is Israel. We still want Israeli government to make visa procurement process easier for Nigerians to access so that going on pilgrimage will be cheaper and faster,” he said.

He commended Israel for organising this year’s National Old Testament Bible Competition in Nigeria. Earlier in his remark, Nadav, explained that National Bible Competition organised by his country is aimed at charging Nigerians to internalise the message of peace and peaceful co-existence.

Nadav who noted that the competition would take place on October 17, 2018 in Nigeria and Angola, said it will be the first in Africa.

He explained that the National Old Testament Bible Competition with the theme, “Living Peacefully in the Holy Land,” is also aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence between Nigeria and Israel as well as other nations of the world.

He added, “The old testament has an impact on Israel identity. The first bible contest took place in Israel in 1958. The bible has a big connection to the spirit and people of Israel and can be seen historically.

“I think with this initiative we can learn and relate these messages especially at this time that we have different conflicts around the country and as a gentle reminder of the importance of peaceful co-existence before the 2019 general elections.

“The competition will be in three levels with the application stage as the first level, then 2 winners from each state level to compete at the national level where the overall two winners will go on an all-expense paid trip to Israel.”