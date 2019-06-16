<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Tor Uja has charged all intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the nation through their conducts and behaviours.

He charged them to display decorum in all they do while in the Holy Land.

He gave this charge in Abuja during the official flag off of the 2019 Easter Pilgrimage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Addressing the first batch of the pilgrims from Benue State, Uja charged them to exhibit to the world their moral values and be patriotic citizens.

He said: “When you go on pilgrimage there people who are assign to attend to you some of them are medical doctors, some of them are nurses and staff of the Commission are there to attend to you in case you need anything and they will guide you appropriately.

“In international operation it is wiser to call somebody you know than to talk to a stranger because you can be misled and setup.”

He informed that arrangement was ongoing to establish pilgrims’ Heritage Camp that will bring all pilgrims together under one roof for proper three- day orientation before take- off for effective preparation during the pilgrimage exercise.

According to him: “Pilgrimage must begin and end at home. We want to have a Christian Pilgrimage camp where we spend two or three days together before you embark on your spiritual trip. This is crucial because it will mark the beginning of pilgrimage”.

Uja stated that it would help the pilgrims to be more informed and better prepared for the pilgrimage exercise.

The Executive Secretary further charged the pilgrims to believe in Nigeria and make it a nation of everyone’s dream irrespective of the challenges they are going through.

He also charged them on nation building and leadership role as the only obligations Nigerians can render to the country.

He therefore appealed to Benue contingent to disregard those negative rating about the country as the poverty capital of the world and one of the unsafe country in the world.

The total numbers of 350 pilgrims were airlifted for the first batch for the 2019 Easter Pilgrimage to Israel.