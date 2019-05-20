<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims’ Commission (NCPC), Uja Tor Uja, has charged staff of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) preparing for the airlifting of 2,000 Nigerian pilgrims to Israel, to be good ambassadors of the country and see themselves as catalysts of positive change.

Uja gave the charge at the weekend in Abuja during a two-day leadership training on pilgrimage with the theme, “Screening for Productive Pilgrimage,” for the staff of the commission.

The training was conducted for the staff who will participate in the screening of intending pilgrims for 2019 Easter pilgrimage to Israel.

Uja called on the participants to use the training to help propagate what the country stands for in the world in terms of love, hospitality and change agent.

According to Uja: “This training is not just meant to equip us with knowledge, it is meant to equip us with internal strength, spiritual strength and intellectual strength. It is going to equip us to be advocates for a greater Nigeria.”

He cautioned them not see themselves as passengers or civil servants in carrying out the exercise, but rather to see themselves in the leadership position that will interface with Nigerians across the geo-political zones. He urged the staff to perform their duty with due diligence.

“We NCPC staff are the major drivers of this because we are the ones who do screening. We are the only ones that interface with pilgrims and we make recommendations on who can travel or who cannot. The training is meant to give them a wise sphere, to open their horizon and give them a bigger vision and strengthen their leadership capacity,” Uja noted.

He pointed out that the training will deepen the knowledge of the participants in pilgrimage matters, give Nigeria the good name and protect the diplomatic standing Nigeria has enjoyed with other countries.

The Executive Secretary, who encouraged the staff to do their work with courage and without fear or favour, pointed out that the commission is committed to eliminating corruption in the country. Uja said that the pilgrims will be given quality service to enable them get true meaning of pilgrimage.

“It is not correct to see ourselves as passengers in the process, which is one of things that has bedevilled our nation.

Our nation’s development is somehow slow because our elites are in a wrong frame. The elites are consumption group and it ought not to be so. The elites ought to be the productive force of the nation.