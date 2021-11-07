NCPC boss advises Christians not to be stagnant, but keep moving forward

The Christian Believers have been charged to be focused and keep moving as they press towards reaching their mission in life.

In a thanksgiving sermon delivered at the Chapel of Salvation, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam said Christian believers should not remain contented in their pursuit of spiritual things but should “keep moving to attain their dreams”.

According to Rev Pam, “moving forward demands believers to keep going toward facing their challenges headlong without looking back or be sidetracked”.

He said for believers to attain their dreams, they should not look to man or world powers but ” look up to God and not be sidetracked by human and material substances”.

He said God always come to the aid of those who look up to him for help just as in the case of the children of Israel while crossing the Red Sea.

“God destroyed the entire strong army of the Egyptians and their powerful war horses when He hardened Pharoah’s heart and killed all his armies at the Red Sea.

“God did that so as to prove His Might and to show there’s glory in moving forward.

“Don’t look back. Don’t look by the sides. Look up to God where your salvation comes. Don’t look at the enemies”.

Rev Pam who took his scripture from Exodus 14:2-18 said God showed himself, God when he dismantled and upturned the greatest Egyptian army at the Red Sea.

Preaching on the topic: Glory In Moving Forward, Rev Pam admonished believers not to look down on their ability to move forward by must be strong in keeping their faith to reach their goals

He said looking down upon yourself in self-pity doesn’t augur well with you as you open your door to the enemy to cash in on you. Don’t look around. Look up!

Speaking on the spiritual background of the children of Israel who wandered in the wilderness for 40 years, said God proved himself to be their salvation when he destroyed the entire army of the Egyptians who were pursuing the children of Israel to kill them in the wilderness.

He said the children of Israel at that material time were confused and began to murmur but said “your background does not determine your destiny but you should keep moving. Don’t be stagnant, redundant but keep walking.

“Move! Don’t remain there just like Peter moved out and walked on the sea like Jesus. Move on. Keep moving”!

He said “by faith, we should move out. Moving forward shows the glory of God.

He said just as God brought out Moses who did not know the culture of the Egyptians to prove Himself mighty and take the glory so in this life we have many obstacles to cross but be rest assured, “God permits these situations to show forward his glory”.

“In every situation, we find ourselves God does that to make you an overcomer.

He said Thanksgiving plays an important part in the life of the believer. “The magnitude of your victory makes you to dance before God.

According to him, just as the hosts of heaven overpowered the army of pharaoh so shall the year 2022 be a blessing to believers insisting no amount of gang-up will see them down.

As God told the children of Israel, ” the Egyptians you see today you shall see them no more so shall your I troubles will be taken over and God will love himself to be God turning your shame to glory.