The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has announced the downward review of the cost of 2019 general pilgrimage to Israel from N725,000 to N715,000.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Esther Kwaghe, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during the signing of contracts agreement with air carriers and ground handlers for the 2019 general pilgrimage exercise.

Kwaghe said: “I want to announce to the general public that this year 2019 cost of the pilgrimage to Israel has been reviewed downward to N715,000 and this is the effort of the Chairman of the commission ”

“After yesterday final negotiation of terms of the contract for the 2019 pilgrimage exercise. I am happy that all of us have agreed on the terms and conditions that will govern this year pilgrimage. We are therefore here this afternoon to sign in line with due process of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) requirements.”

The Acting Executive Secretary while urging the service providers not to renege on the agreements of the contracts also tasked them on the safety of the pilgrims and value for money.

“While thanking the air carrier and ground handlers I urge you to be faithful in keeping to the latest and terms of the contracts. I assure you that we will keep to our own terms and do our best to all diligence to meet up with the obligations,” she stated.

On his own part the Chairman of the Commission, Yomi Kasali, said that the decision to reduce the price was informed as a result of entreaties and plea by the conference of states and other stakeholders. He noted that the Commission also considered harsh economic situations in the country and demands by many Nigerians to participate in the spiritual exercise.

Kasali said: “We are just responding as a Board to the plea of our stakeholders. The 36 state chairmen met with us and pleaded again that we should review this price downward. We want it to be affordable and the time we are in.”

He said Nigerians pilgrims should expect deep spiritual excellence as the commission is working round the clock to serve them better and ensuring that they get value for their money.

The Chairman assured that all the technical lapses that were experienced during the Easter pilgrimage would be addressed. He added that it has nothing to do with the lack of planning on the part of the Commission.

Kasali asked the air carriers and ground handlers to treat the Nigerians with respect and dignity during the pilgrimage exercise in the holy land.

According to him, “That is why I keep saying to us service providers: ‘try to treat an average Nigerians with care’; I care about welfare and wellbeing, I care about service. When I pay for it I want to get value for money. That is my kind of person and you should try and ignore the ugly ones.”

He said he would not hesitate to show any service provider who is trying to compromise the standard the way out.

“You have every right to write to us, you have every right to share your thought with us, you have every right to have your say. I guarantee you we will not cheat you. As long as we are here that is what government stands for. To defend the defenceless, be a voice for the voiceless and support the weak,” Kasali noted.

Responding on behalf of service providers, Executive Director AtlasJet Nigeria Ltd, Ercument Fitiz, assured the Commission to provide an outstanding service in this year exercise.

Some of the service providers present at the event include; Tabar Tours, Tailor Made Tours, AtlasJet Nigeria, Ophir Tours, Hadur Travel among others.