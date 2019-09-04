<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), on Wednesday, embarked on public awareness in Sokoto State to save vultures from total extinction.

Newsmen report that the awareness campaign was part of activities to mark the International World Vulture Awareness Day, celebrated globally on first Saturday of September.

Vultures are an ecologically vital group of birds facing threats in many areas which put their population under pressure, while some species of the bird are already facing extinction.

The day is set aside to publicise the conservation of vultures to a wider audience and highlight the important work being carried out by the world’s vulture conservationists.

The awareness campaign, led by NCF Head of Communication, Mr Oladapo Soneye, was held at the Sokoto Central Market.

“We found it necessary to embark on a public awareness campaign on the importance of preserving and protecting the Vulture bird’s species within our respectful domain.

“This is because the existence and preservation of the Vulture bird species would greatly impact in reducing the risk and spread of contagious diseases, as well as the environment.

“The bird contributes significantly in cleaning the environment, clearing carcasses and reducing the risk of water contamination against human health,” he said.

Soneye added, “if there are no vultures, the society would be exposed to dangers of ecological challenges, water pollution and other bug diseases carriers as well the loss of cultural values and heritage.”

Dr Mukhtar Aminu-Kano, Director-General, NCF, had at a public lecture on Tuesday, stressed the urgent need to preserve and protect vultures, for the survival of humans and the environment.

He decried the fast declining population of Vultures in the West African coast due to negative human activities towards the birds.