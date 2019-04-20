<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Christian Elders Forum has described the conviction of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal as part of “the jihad” against Christians in the country.

The Christian Elders said this on Friday in a statement by their Chairman, Solomon Asemota.

They claimed that the trial and conviction of Onnoghen was a continuation of the “jihad that began with the overthrow of General Yakubu Gowon in 1975”.

Asemota attributed the country’s under-development to the conflict between democracy and Sharia, adding that the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern regions had contributed to the problems of Nigeria.

Asemota said while proceeds from oil and gas in the South were shared by all Nigerians, “gold and other precious minerals in the North belong to the North alone to complete annexation of the South to the North”.

The statement said: “President Buhari in 1983 committed treason when he overthrew the Shehu Shagari government. This is in addition to the fact that he was one of the seven Colonels who masterminded the overthrow of General Yakubu Gowon in 1975.

“It was the same coup plotters that retired Chief Justice Elias, a Muslim but was a committed democrat, in order to Islamise Nigeria by replacing a Federal Republic with a Sultanate.

“Today, Justice Walter Onnoghen’s removal through stealth jihad of the executive is the continuation of the jihad that began with the overthrow of General Gowon in 1975.”