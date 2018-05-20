National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, has accused the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of corruption and abuse of office.

The forum, in a memo signed by the Chairman, Elder Solomon Asemota, on behalf of members accused the CAN of collecting N40million from the Presidency during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The forum called on the National Executive Council, NEC, to convene an emergency meeting for the investigation of Ayokunle.

It also demanded suspension of Ayokunle, accusing him alleged high handedness.

The memo titled ‘Is NEC of CAN Guilty of Negligence?’ read: “On the 10th of November, 2017, a delegation of CAN, led by the President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Ayokunle, met with President Muhammadu Buhari and, after the visit, collected ‘transportation’ money. While informed sources claim it was N40 million, CAN officials insist it was N25 million and it was alleged to have been shared by somebody who is not an official of the National Secretariat of CAN.

“NCEF insists on proper investigation of how the money was shared and how much each person received. In addition, NCEF insists on proper sanction of every Christian leader that took part in sharing money from President Buhari.

“It is unethical and very insensitive for Christian leaders to collect money from the man every Christian is aware has compromised security to the detriment of the Church.

“The auditor presented a financial report to CAN that did not include the N43 million spent on vehicles in Cotonou. Where did N43 million disappear to?”.

“Dr. Ayokunle is yet to explain what happened to N6 million. In all, N43 million was spent to purchase four second hand vehicles in Cotonou. This allegation is too big to be swept under the carpet. (These vehicles are parked at the National Christian Centre, Abuja).

“NEC was yet to properly investigate how N28 million the former President of CAN provided before he left office, to minister to persecuted Christians, was spent.

“Also various alleged infractions on the constitution of CAN, as listed by the Vice President of CAN, had to be investigated including the Report of the Mediating Committee, headed by Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Justice James Ogebe.

“The letter to DSS which Rev. Dr. Ayokunle refused to sign on 28th February, 2017, after he had agreed he would do so on 15th February, 2017, has to be investigated.

“Why did he, as the President of CAN and as the Chairman of the CAN Trust Fund, refuse to append his signature to the letter?

“Second, who gave the authority to edit the letter and remove substantial sections of it before the Legal Adviser eventually signed and sent a diluted document to the DSS?”