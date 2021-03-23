



The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on Tuesday in Abuja graduated 255 participants of its vocational skills programme.

Director-general of the ITF Sir Joseph Ari speaking at the graduation ceremony of the trainees explained that the six months training funded by the NCDMB and conducted by the ITF, covered classroom and intensive practical exercises in hospitality and tourism, mobile phone repairs and troubleshooting, information and communication technology, electrical/electronic technology, and industrial automation and mechatronics.

Other areas include instrumentation and process control, mechanical services & maintenance, residential air-conditioning, and refrigeration maintenance, and repairs.





“In order for the trainees to acquire professional certification, the Model Skills Training Centre(MSTC) implemented the programme in collaboration with three professional bodies namely; the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen – COREN and CISCO Academy, who equipped them with skills in Industrial Automation and Mechatronics, Instrumentation and Process Control, I.T Essentials/ Comp-TIA A+, Mobile Phone troubleshooting and repairs, Electrical Electronics Technology, Building Technology, Residential Air conditioning, Mechanical Services and, Catering and event Management,” Ari said.

He revealed that the intent of the NCDMB/ITF collaboration is to close the gaps in vocational and entrepreneurship skills among Nigerian youths, drive self-employment and value creation in the oil and gas industry and linkage sectors, and address youths’ redundancy and loss of economic value of human capital needed to drive economic growth.

Ari assured that the ITF would continue its training intervention.

He, therefore, urged the trainees to seize the privileged opportunity and use the skills they acquired to not only put food on their table but to meaningfully contribute to economic growth.

He said the enormous challenges posed by unemployment and poverty in the country can only be tackled successfully through the collaborative efforts of agencies and organisations.