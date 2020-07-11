



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has ruled out elderly patients and those with severe symptoms from home care treatment for COVID-19.

Since Nigeria recorded its first case of the virus in February 2020, government has been managing those who tested positive in designated isolation/treatment centres in order to prevent them from infecting others.

With the increasing confirmed cases stretching the bed spaces available in the centres, the government decided that some patients can be treated at home.

The NCDC, in a document tagged “Interim guidelines for home care of confirmed COVID-19 cases” published on Saturday, however, said not all who tested positive to the virus can be treated outside isolation centres.

Apart from age and symptoms, the centre also said patients who lack adequate home accommodation should also not be considered for home care.

“Those not recommended (for home care) include: any age with severe symptoms; lack of adequate self-isolation facilities e.g. inadequate home accommodation; elderly patients; patients with two or more co-morbidities; any ‘high risk’ patient based on a clinical risk assessment done by a qualified clinician,” the document read.

According to the guidelines, those recommended for home care with “mild caution” are patients below 50 years who are clinically stable with no history of non-communicable disease and patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Such patients must ensure normal oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≥ 95% on room air) as well as available space for optimal self-isolation.

Those recommended for home care with “moderate caution” are patients who are over 50 – 70 years and are clinically stable with no history of any co-comorbidity.

They must be asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms.





The NCDC said the interim recommendations for home care were based on the current epidemiology of the disease in Nigeria.

For those recommended for home care, the centre said they must stay in a well-ventilated single room alone where possible; limit movement in shared spaces such as kitchen and bathroom; regularly wash hands with soap and water and practise respiratory hygiene always.

It also asked that such home patients should discard tissues used to cover nose or mouth during coughing or sneezing into a lined bin which has a well-fitted lid; and wear masks to cover the nose and mouth.

Their household members were urged to assign one person who is in good health without risk conditions to care for the ill person.

They are warned to stop receiving visitors into the house/accommodation where the ill person is staying; limit contact with anyone outside the household until 14 days after the ill person recovers; and provide and dedicate personal items e.g. toothbrushes, eating utensils, dishes, drinks, towels, wash cloths, or bed linen for the patient.

They are further advised to clean and frequently disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as bedside tables, bed frames, chairs, doorknobs, door handles and other bedroom furniture including bathroom and toilet daily with regular household disinfectant while they always stay in a different room from the patient and maintain a minimum of two metres from the patient.

The assigned caregiver is advised to use personal protective equipment when looking after the ill person.

This, the centre said, should include wearing a well fitted medical mask when in the same room with the ill person; and use of disposable gloves to avoid direct contact with body fluids, particularly oral or respiratory secretions, and stool.