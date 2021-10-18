NCDC records 125 new coronavirus infections, 33 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 125 COVID-19 infections were reported across the country on Sunday.

The agency in its update for October 17, 2021, said the infections were recorded in nine states and in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The states that reported the new cases are the FCT (45), Kaduna (34), Rivers (11), Lagos (10), Osun (10), Oyo (9), Jigawa (2), Edo (2), Kano (2), and Plateau (1).

The NCDC, on Sunday, said 59 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

However, 33 persons died of COVID-19-related complications on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,837.

According to the agency, 45 cases reported in the FCT are for the 16th (25 cases) and 17th (18 cases) of October.

The NCDC also said five recoveries were reported in the FCT on October 16.

Out of the 209,298 COVID-19 cases so far confirmed in Nigeria, 197,143 patients have recovered.