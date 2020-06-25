



The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control says the use of masks is more effective than face guards.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this during the Presidential Task Force briefing on Thursday.





The NCDC boss said anyone who opts for face guard must still wear a mask underneath.

The use of face guards has become common in the last couple of weeks with governors and other top government functionaries using it in public places.

The price of face guards ranges from N1, 500 to N4, 000.