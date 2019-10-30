<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Wednesday confirmed the outbreak of yellow fever in Katsina, stating that the centre was working with the state government to contain it.

Speaking on a programme aired on Channels TV, the NCDC boss stated that, last week, 46 samples were collected and that five deaths had been recorded.

He said, “In the last week, we have had 46 samples collected from patients that have symptoms of yellow fever, of which 13 were confirmed to be yellow fever.

“Out of that figure, there have been five deaths.

“It is still possible that among those not confirmed, some of them would have had yellow fever.

“It is a complex business to give exact number during an ongoing outbreak. The reality is that there is an outbreak of yellow fever in Katsina State and we are working with the state government to respond to it.”

Ihekweazu said more cases of yellow fever and other diseases were being recorded in Nigeria now because of improved laboratory capacity, which is being deployed to ascertain disease type.