Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as at 8:00pm Thursday.

This puts the total number of cases to 184.

Of the 10 new COVID-19 cases, seven of them are from Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic and three others at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.


“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT. As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April, there are 184 confirmed cases 20 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 98 FCT- 38 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1,” NCDC tweeted.

