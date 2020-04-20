<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has lauded Delta State over its efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the NCDC, gave the commendation on Monday in Asaba, during a working visit to the state.

He observed that Delta has so far recorded few cases of the pandemic due to its deliberate efforts and urged the state to sustain the efforts.

Ihekweazu was accompanied on the visit by Dr. Fiona Braka, the Officer in Charge, World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office, Nigeria.

During the visit, the team toured COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres at the Federal Medical Center and Specialist Hospital, both in Asaba.





“We are in the state to get first-hand information on the activities and challenges of the Delta State Emergency Operation Committee with a view to providing technical support,” Ihekweazu said.

The Delta Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, expressed the state government’s appreciation to the NCDC for its assistance.

Ihekweazu told newsmen shortly after the tour that the role of the NCDC was to encourage and support states to curb the spread of the virus.

He added that the NCDC also served and helped the whole country to prepare for the worst situation and at the same time encourage hope for the best.

“We also scale up this process in a manner that the capacity in the country can manage. We are constantly working with the NCDC to see how we can ramp up this process.

“Certainly, Delta State will be among the states that will be critically looked up for testing capacity,” Braka said.