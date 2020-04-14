<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Apart from the COVID-19 global pandemic which has caused lockdown worldwide, Nigeria is also battling another deadly disease – Lassa Fever.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reminded citizens of the dangers of Lassa mammarenavirus, an arenavirus that causes Lassa hemorrhagic fever.

The agency explained its symptoms and just like those of malaria, a major illness in the country.

NCDC appealed to Nigerians to visit health facilities to complain whenever they undergo certain conditions.





“#Lassafever presents with symptoms similar to those of many illnesses like malaria. Symptoms include fever, muscle ache, sore throat, nausea & vomiting. Early reporting can save your life. Please report to a health facility if you experience any of these symptoms”, NCDC tweeted.

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lassa Fever is an animal-borne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness. It is endemic in parts of West Africa including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria.

“The illness was discovered in 1969 and is named after the town in Nigeria where the first cases occurred.

“An estimated 100,000 to 300,000 infections of Lassa fever occur annually, with approximately 5,000 deaths”, CDC noted.